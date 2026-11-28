Russian occupiers in the Huliaipole sector are attempting to break through Ukrainian defenses, advance toward Zaporizhzhia, and create conditions to encircle the city and cut off its logistical routes across the Dnipro River.

According to the 7th Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces, the enemy is concentrating its main offensive in the area of Hirke—Verkhnia Tersa—Vozdvizhivka. That is where the fiercest fighting is currently taking place.

Russian forces are advancing along the Huliaipole–Omelnyk axis. Their goal is to break through Ukrainian defenses, move closer to the regional capital, and threaten to isolate it. The Airborne Corps emphasizes that the occupiers’ strategic plan in the southern sector is to encircle Zaporizhzhia and disrupt the city’s logistics.

If Russian troops advance to a line approximately 25 km from Zaporizhzhia, their artillery—including the 152-mm 2S19 “Msta-S” self-propelled howitzers—will be able to reach the crossings over the Dnipro River. This will create additional risks for Ukrainian supply routes. Currently, the enemy is approximately 80 km from Zaporizhzhia.

The heaviest fighting is taking place along the Hirke–Verkhnya Tersa–Vozdvizhivka axis. According to paratroopers, over the past three months, the Russians have repeatedly attempted to break through the defenses via Zaliznychne using armored vehicles, cars, and motorcycles, but these attempts have been unsuccessful.

Ukrainian paratroopers continue to hold their positions and repel assaults. At the same time, Russian occupiers have not ceased their offensive pressure in this sector.

Source: 7th Airborne Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

One Russian soldier dies every five minutes in the war against Ukraine, according to a leak from the Rosstat database analyzed by journalists from “Important Stories.” According to their data, civil registry offices across Russia have recorded nearly 500,000 deaths of military personnel who died in the war. For the period from February 24, 2022, to September 28, 2026, this averages out to one death every five minutes.

An analysis of the Rosstat database—which was hacked and covers the period from 2022 to the end of September 2026—revealed that 92.9% of the Russian army’s recorded casualties were combat-related. Of the 209,870 deceased listed in the registry as military personnel, 194,885 died in combat, with 177,009 of those deaths attributed to injuries from explosions or shrapnel during military operations.

As of Tuesday, November 24, the Russian Federation’s army had broken its annual record for the highest number of casualties since the start of the full-scale war: since the beginning of 2026, they have reached 432,519 military personnel, already exceeding the total for all of 2024 (430,790 people).

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