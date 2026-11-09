Russia wants to divide Ukraine along the Dnieper River and make life difficult for Ukrainians – Zelenskyy

On November 9, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the Ukrainian negotiating team had already arrived in the United Arab Emirates, and that the first meeting is scheduled for tomorrow, November 10.

The head of state also spoke about the results of a meeting held at the General Staff Headquarters, which was attended by representatives of frontline regions—including Kharkiv, Kherson, Dnipro, Sumy, and Donetsk Oblast—as well as the mayor of Kyiv, government officials, and military commanders. Participants discussed issues requiring urgent resolution in the regions, cities, and communities most affected by Russian attacks.

According to Zelenskyy, special attention was paid to the Russian operation targeting bridges and energy infrastructure. The president emphasized that Russia is attempting to divide Ukraine along the Dnipro River and make life as difficult as possible for residents of cities and villages.

He noted that measures to counter such attacks are regularly updated. At the same time, effective cooperation among all levels of government—both central and local—is crucial for protecting the population. The Cabinet of Ministers is ready to assist in resolving issues that local authorities have been unable to address and, if necessary, to allocate additional state resources.

Zelenskyy added that throughout the years of full-scale war, the state has been working to overcome shortages of essential resources, in particular by supplying regions with weapons, equipment, and energy resources. At the same time, the central government continues to provide support, while communities and regions must implement the agreed-upon measures outlined in the resilience plans.

This is reported on the website of the President of Ukraine.

Ukraine and Russia are showing a willingness to compromise on territorial issues – Reuters.

A Russian delegation has arrived in Abu Dhabi for talks with the U.S. and Ukraine