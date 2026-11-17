Russian troops launched massive strikes on Zaporizhzhia this morning. Throughout the day, the number of people affected by the attack continued to rise. As of 7:23 p.m., the number of wounded had risen to 43. “The number of wounded has risen to 43,” Semikin said.

Earlier, at 4:35 p.m., the head of the Regional Military Administration reported 42 casualties. At that time, he noted that all the injured were receiving the necessary medical care. “The number of injured has risen to 42 people. They are receiving all necessary medical care,” his statement read.

It is also known that two people were killed as a result of the Russian strikes. Initially, the death of a man was reported. Later, the death of another person—a woman—was confirmed. “Unfortunately, a man was killed. We have learned of another fatality—a woman,” Mykhailo Semikin reported earlier.

Thus, according to the latest published data, the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia claimed the lives of two people, and another 43 residents were injured. The number of casualties may be revised, as medical personnel continue to treat people who sought help following the shelling. The latest data on the consequences of the shelling was released by Mykhailo Semikin, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, on his Telegram channel.

In Zaporizhzhia, following the morning Russian attacks on November 17, the number of injured rose to 42, while two local residents were killed in the shelling. This was reported by Mykhailo Semikin, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

A Russian FPV drone killed a 70-year-old man in the village of Kushugum in the Zaporizhzhia district. Another person was injured as a result of the attack on Zaporizhzhia—a 57-year-old woman was wounded.

On November 16, emergency and special emergency power outages were implemented in Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia region due to damage to electrical equipment caused by Russian attacks.