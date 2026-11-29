President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia’s attempt to occupy another 6,000 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory could cost it a million soldiers. He made these remarks in an interview with Al Jazeera.

According to the head of state, the Russian side is aware of the cost of such an offensive. “The Russians say they need to seize another 6,000 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory. However, they know that to capture that amount of territory, they would need a million people. And they will lose that million,” Zelenskyy emphasized.

The president also expressed the view that concessions to Moscow would only encourage it to make new demands and attempt to seize more Ukrainian territory.

Source: Interview with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Al Jazeera.

Over the course of November 28, Ukrainian defense forces eliminated 2,479 Russian servicemen and destroyed 1,547 operational-tactical-level UAVs, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

One Russian soldier dies every five minutes in the war against Ukraine, according to a leak from the Rosstat database analyzed by journalists from “Important Stories.” According to their data, civil registry offices across Russia have recorded nearly 500,000 deaths of military personnel who died in the war. For the period from February 24, 2022, to September 28, 2026, this averages out to one death every five minutes.

An analysis of the Rosstat database—which was hacked and covers the period from 2022 to the end of September 2026—revealed that 92.9% of the Russian army’s recorded casualties were combat-related. Of the 209,870 deceased listed in the registry as military personnel, 194,885 died in combat, with 177,009 of those deaths attributed to injuries from explosions or shrapnel during military operations.

As of Tuesday, November 24, the Russian Federation’s army had broken its annual record for the highest number of casualties since the start of the full-scale war: since the beginning of 2026, they have reached 432,519 military personnel, already exceeding the total for all of 2024 (430,790 people).

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