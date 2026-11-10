Russia shelled the Kyiv region; one person was killed, and a child was among the wounded

As a result of Russian attacks on the Kyiv region on November 9, one person was killed and nine others were injured. Among the victims was a minor. The most extensive damage was reported in the Bila Tserkva, Vyshhorod, and Boryspil districts.

In the Bucha district, a Russian attack damaged three private homes, a car, and an energy infrastructure facility. One person was injured.

In the Obukhiv district, damage to one vehicle was reported.

In the Boryspil district, eight private homes, two cars, and an energy facility were damaged. Four people were injured.

In the Brovary district, no property damage was reported, but one person was injured.

The greatest number of damaged vehicles was recorded in the Bila Tserkva district. There, two warehouses and 17 vehicles were damaged.

Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, reported that all necessary emergency services are on the scene of the Russian strikes. Assistance is being provided to those affected.

“One vehicle was damaged in the Obukhiv district. In the Boryspil district, eight private homes, two vehicles, and an energy facility were damaged. Four people were injured. In the Brovary district, no property damage was reported, but one person was injured. In the Bila Tserkva district, two warehouses and 17 vehicles were damaged. All necessary emergency services are on the scene. Assistance is being provided to the injured,” Tkachenko’s post reads.

In total, one person was killed and nine were injured as a result of Russian attacks on the Kyiv region on November 9.

This was reported by Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and 10 other settlements in the region. Eight people were injured as a result of the shelling, including a boy aged 1 year and 11 months, Oleg Synyegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, reported on November 10.

On November 10, Russian forces attacked a critical infrastructure facility in the Holovanivskyi District of the Kirovohrad region. The strike caused a fire.

On the evening of November 9, Russian occupiers attacked energy infrastructure in the Pervomaiskyi District of the Mykolaiv region using Shahed-238 strike drones.

As a result of the Russian attack on Kremenchuk and the Kremenchuk district on the night of November 9, rescue workers saved 15 people; seven others were injured, including a 16-year-old child. The fires that broke out at the impact sites have already been extinguished.

In Poltava, two garages caught fire after a Russian drone crashed.

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