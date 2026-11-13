Russia has designated the Yellow Ribbon movement as an extremist organization and banned its activities

The Russian Supreme Court has designated the Ukrainian nonviolent resistance movement “Yellow Ribbon” as an “extremist organization” and banned its activities within the Russian Federation. The decision was issued on November 12, 2026.

“On November 12, 2026, the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation designated the Ukrainian resistance movement ‘Yellow Ribbon’ as an ‘extremist organization’ and banned its activities on Russian territory,” the statement reads.

It is noted that the decision was made following a lawsuit filed by the General Prosecutor’s Office of the Russian Federation during a closed court session.

Under Article 282.2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, organizing the activities of an “extremist organization” is punishable by 6 to 10 years of imprisonment, and participation in such an organization is punishable by 2 to 6 years of imprisonment.

In addition, the occupying security forces may bring additional charges of “treason.”

Human rights activists emphasize that the Russian court’s decision could serve as a pretext for new persecutions of Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories.

“Designating the movement as ‘extremist’ creates additional grounds for persecuting Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories. Both participants in the movement and people whom the occupiers suspect of supporting its activities may be at risk,” the human rights activists added.

“Yellow Ribbon” is a Ukrainian nonviolent resistance movement that emerged in April 2022 in Kherson. It operates in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, particularly in Crimea.

Activists of the movement distribute Ukrainian symbols, place yellow ribbons, leaflets, and graffiti, and hold symbolic protests. They also urge residents of the occupied territories not to participate in illegal Russian “elections” and “referendums.”

In 2022, representatives of “Yellow Ribbon” were among the recipients of the European Parliament’s Andrei Sakharov Prize. It was awarded to the Ukrainian people for their struggle against Russian aggression.

This was reported by the Crimean Tatar Resource Center on Facebook, citing Russian media.

On November 11, the day Kherson was liberated, the “Yellow Ribbon” resistance movement organized a seven-day online rally to support the cities on the left bank of the Kherson region that remain under Russian occupation.

The “Yellow Ribbon” resistance movement has updated the “Together” chatbot, limiting its functionality to safety instructions for residents of the temporarily occupied territories. This decision was made to ensure maximum safety for citizens and enhance user protection.

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