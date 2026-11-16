Russia receives dozens of ballistic missiles from North Korea every month – Zelenskyy

North Korea supplies Russia with dozens of ballistic missiles every month, and the aggressor itself plans to ramp up its own production of ballistic and cruise missiles, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following a briefing by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense at a meeting of the High Command.

“There was a report today at the General Staff meeting from the Main Intelligence Directorate on Russia’s missile plans—regarding the production of ballistic and cruise missiles. The scale of production they are planning is not intended for peace. Also, unfortunately, Russia is receiving more ballistic missiles from North Korea: we’re talking about dozens of missiles per month,” the head of state emphasized in his evening address.

The President called on Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and Italy to ensure missile parity and provide Ukraine with Western technology to destroy Russian launchers.

Source: Evening address by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to citizens not to ignore air raid sirens on the evening of November 16, overnight, and throughout November 17 due to the high threat of a new Russian attack.

Ukrainian intelligence has detected Russian troops preparing for new large-scale attacks; consequently, strengthening air defense will be Ukraine’s key priority at the upcoming “Ramstein” meeting.

Zelenskyy described Russia’s tactic of precision strikes against the energy infrastructure of specific regions. Russia is employing a tactic of concentrated attacks, targeting specific regions of Ukraine and striking their energy infrastructure over the course of several days.

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