Russia continues its policy of altering the demographic composition of Ukraine’s temporarily occupied territories. According to the Main Intelligence Directorate, the occupying authorities are creating intolerable conditions for local residents, forcing Ukrainians to leave their homes while simultaneously encouraging Russian citizens to move to the occupied territories.

According to intelligence estimates, on the left bank of the Kherson region, the population has declined to 10–20% of the level it was at before the full-scale invasion.

According to intelligence reports, in the occupied areas of the Kherson region, Ukrainians are often unlawfully deprived of their homes and other private property. While approximately half a million people lived on the left bank of the Kherson region before the full-scale invasion, current estimates suggest that only 10–20% of the pre-war population remains there.

At the same time, Moscow is deliberately bringing Russians into the occupied territories. To this end, they are using employment programs such as “Zemsky Teacher,” “Zemsky Paramedic,” “Zemsky Doctor,” “Zemsky Cultural Worker,” and “Zemsky Coach.”

According to the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR), Russian authorities are encouraging education, medical, and cultural workers to relocate to the occupied Ukrainian territories with one-time payments, higher salaries, and other benefits. The minimum contract term is five years.

According to intelligence reports, Russian teachers and doctors who agree to work in the temporarily occupied territories are promised 2 million rubles each, while junior medical staff are promised 1 million rubles each.

The Main Intelligence Directorate reports that since these programs began, hundreds of Russian teachers and doctors have already been brought to the occupied territories of Ukraine. They arrived, in particular, from the Krasnodar, Khabarovsk, Stavropol, and Perm regions, the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug, and the Volgograd, Rostov, Magadan, Saratov, Kursk, Orenburg, Kirov, and Leningrad regions, as well as from a number of Russian republics and cities.

Intelligence believes that the deployment of Russian medical personnel to the occupied territories is primarily intended to serve Russian military personnel, while educators are being used to impose a Russian identity on Ukrainian children.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Banditry and violence are on the rise in the occupied territories of Ukraine, according to the Main Intelligence Directorate.

Earlier, voting began in Ukraine’s temporarily occupied territories for the so-called elections to the Russian State Duma, which Ukraine does not recognize. At the same time, Russian propaganda is spreading stories about alleged high voter turnout at polling stations and attempting to create the impression of “mass support” for the Russian Federation.

Russia is failing to cope with the water crisis in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. The occupation administrations are unable to keep up with repairs to the water supply systems, which means local residents may be left without a stable water supply as early as this winter.

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