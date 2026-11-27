Russia intends to deploy two satellite networks over the next ten years to support its armed forces. By 2036, Moscow plans to launch 240 satellites of the “Innoset” system into orbit, as well as 924 satellites of the “Rassvet” network.

“Russia, an aggressor state, has a 10-year plan to deploy satellite networks for the benefit of its armed forces—this includes not only the ‘Rassvet’ system but also a new project, ‘Innoset,’ Skibitsky noted.

According to him, the St. Petersburg-based company “Geoscan” is developing the “Innoset” satellite network. By 2036, the Russians plan to deploy 240 satellites of this system into space.

As for the “Rassvet” network, Russia’s plan calls for launching 924 satellites into orbit by 2035. The Ukrainian intelligence official emphasized that the deployment of Russian low-Earth orbit satellite networks poses a global threat.

“If the ‘Rassvet’ system is fully deployed, Russia could equip various types of weapons with receivers from this network and use them worldwide. This would allow Moscow to deploy maritime drones or UAVs in regions far beyond the Black Sea—in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, or the Far East,” Skibitsky emphasized.

This was reported by Major General Vadym Skibitsky, deputy head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, in an exclusive interview with the British newspaper The Times.

Earlier, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense released information on 49 Russian and Belarusian companies involved in the development of the “Rassvet” satellite system. Russia plans to use it not only for conventional communications but also for the needs of its military—in particular, for command and control of troops, drones, and strike systems. The Main Intelligence Directorate emphasizes that 23 companies and institutions from the published list are not yet subject to sanctions by the countries of the sanctions coalition.

Thus, the published list reveals which companies and government agencies are helping Russia develop its satellite communications. Ukrainian intelligence emphasizes that restricting access to the necessary technologies could complicate the creation of the system that Moscow plans to use, in particular, for military command and control and combat operations. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense on its Facebook page.

The Russian “Rassvet” satellite system could significantly expand the capabilities for controlling strike assets. According to expert Serhiy Flesh, satellite communications will enable Russian operators to directly control drones and missiles, which could pose serious threats.

Russia could use its launch vehicles to simultaneously place a large number of “Rassvet” system satellites into orbit. Serhiy Beskrestnov, an advisor to the President of Ukraine on the development of defense technologies, believes that such a system could potentially enhance Russia’s capabilities for controlling drones and missiles.

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