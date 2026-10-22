Russia has begun attacking Ukraine with a new missile, the Filin: specifications revealed

In late summer 2026, Russian forces began using a new cruise missile, the “Filin,” against Ukraine. The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense revealed the key specifications of this weapon.

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense published an interactive 3D model, the components, and the electronic component database of the new “Filin” cruise missile on the War&Sanctions portal; Russia began using this missile in late summer of this year.

It is noted that the new “Filin” cruise missile, developed by JSC “NPO Molniya,” continues the trend within the Russian defense industry of developing low-cost, ground-launched, jet-propelled air-attack weapons.

The “Filin” has a 3.5-meter-long composite fuselage and a wingspan of 3 meters. Some of the missile’s components are manufactured using 3D printing technology. The maximum speed claimed by the adversary is 800 km/h, and the range is up to 1,200 km.

The missile can fly at extremely low altitudes or at altitudes of up to 6 km. There are versions with warheads weighing 50 and 100 kg. Launch takes place from a ground-based launcher using a solid-propellant booster.

It has been established that the missile’s onboard equipment is manufactured by PLAZ LLC, which is also involved in the production of the “Harpyia” UAV. The “Filina” and “Harpyia” units have similar layouts and markings. Target acquisition is handled by a Chinese-made inertial navigation system and the 16-channel “Kometa” system.

The electronic component base of the onboard equipment is similar to that used in other Russian missiles and UAVs. At the same time, it is notable for an increased proportion of Chinese components: 35 American and 22 Chinese components were identified, as well as the standardization of solutions across different modules and boards.

However, the “Filina” is powered by a Russian engine—the R500 manufactured by Reynolds LLC. A similar engine was previously identified in the S-71K “Kover” winged air-to-surface missile.

Source: GUR

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