The Russian Ministry of Defense has released a video showing a Mi-28NM attack helicopter launching a small cruise missile during combat operations against Ukraine. The footage shows the helicopter launching the missile from a pylon located under its short wing.

According to analysts, the missile in the video may be an S8000 “Banderole” or its close counterpart, the Dan-T. Both models are equipped with a jet engine and fall into the category of relatively inexpensive weapons.

The footage shows a Mi-28NM launching a missile from a pylon under its short wing. However, the exact type of missile, the launch date, and the target struck have not been officially disclosed.

The Russian side claims that the range of these missiles can reach 500 km. The “Banderol” can carry a 50-kg warhead, while the Dan-T can carry 135 kg. In terms of design and operation, they function as small cruise missiles—flying along a predetermined route at low altitude using a jet engine, guided by satellite and inertial navigation systems, and delivering a warhead to the target on a one-way mission.

Previously, they were launched from ground-based launchers, as well as from various types of aircraft platforms—including the Mi-28 helicopter and the Su-25SM3, Su-30SM, Su-34, and Su-57 fighter jets.

Analysts believe that a key feature of the new demonstration was the confirmation that Russia is integrating such munitions into Mi-28NM attack helicopters as well.

This was reported by Defence Blog.



The report names missiles in the Russian arsenal for which Ukrainian intelligence has no data.

According to intelligence reports, Russia’s monthly production target for X-101 missiles exceeds 80 units, with some individual plants even surpassing their assigned quotas.

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