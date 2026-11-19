Since the evening of November 18, Russian troops have fired on two districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times using drones. As a result of the attacks, one man was injured, and residential buildings, farm structures, a car, and an agricultural enterprise were damaged. Fires also broke out.

“One person was injured. The enemy attacked two districts with drones more than 10 times,” he said.

According to Ganzha, in the Nikopol district, the district center and the communities of Marganetsk, Pokrovsk, and Chervonohryhorivka came under enemy fire. Private homes were damaged as a result of the attacks.

A 50-year-old man was injured. He is currently receiving outpatient treatment.

Russian troops also attacked the Synelnykivsky district. The enemy targeted the Mykolaivska and Ukrainska communities.

There, farm buildings, a car, and an agricultural enterprise were damaged. In addition, fires broke out as a result of the shelling.

This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, on Telegram.

As a result of drone strikes on energy and civilian facilities in the region, 99 settlements were left without power.

Russia carried out 692 strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region, resulting in fatalities and numerous injuries.

Four people were injured in the center of Vinnytsia as a result of a Russian attack.

In Kyiv’s Desnianskyi District, grass caught fire after debris from a drone fell.

In Dnipro, the Austrian consulate and a high school were damaged; there are injuries.

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