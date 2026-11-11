Russia damaged a high-rise building and infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia; five people were injured

On the morning of November 11, Russian troops struck Zaporizhzhia, damaging a high-rise building, a truck, and a piece of infrastructure. Five people were injured as a result of the attack.

This was reported by Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration:

“A 62-year-old woman was injured as a result of the strike on the high-rise building. The roof, facade, and balconies of the building, as well as the windows of a neighboring dormitory, were damaged. The enemy also attacked a city infrastructure facility. Three men, aged 36, 42, and 55, were injured.”

In addition, according to the official, the occupiers struck a truck near a residential building—a 52-year-old woman was injured.

Russia also attacked energy infrastructure in the Kherson region, leaving 135,000 consumers without power.

Over the past 24 hours, as of the morning of November 11, Russian invaders attacked 35 settlements in the Kherson region. As a result of the shelling, one person was killed and three others were wounded.

In addition, Russian troops carried out three airstrikes on Sloviansk in the Donetsk region on November 9–10. As a result of the attack, five buildings were destroyed, at least 82 homes were damaged, and one person was injured, according to Vadym Lyakh, head of the city’s military administration.

Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and 10 other settlements in the region. Eight people were injured in the shelling, including a boy aged 1 year and 11 months, Oleg Synyegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported on November 10.

On November 10, Russian forces attacked a critical infrastructure facility in the Holovanivskyi District of the Kirovohrad region. The strike caused a fire.

Read us on