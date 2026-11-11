Russia damaged an energy facility in the Cherkasy region; part of the Uman district is without power

In the Uman District of the Cherkasy Region, an energy infrastructure facility was damaged as a result of a Russian strike. As of the morning of November 11, some consumers were left without power due to the attack.

Ihor Taburets, head of the regional state administration, reported this on Facebook.

According to him, the past 24 hours in the Cherkasy region were marked by enemy attacks. Air defense forces destroyed one Russian UAV.

“The enemy’s target was the energy infrastructure. One facility was damaged in the Uman district. As of this morning, some consumers are still without power. Repair crews have been working since last night to restore power to homes as quickly as possible,” Taburets emphasized.

In addition, Russian troops carried out three airstrikes on Sloviansk in the Donetsk region on November 9–10. As a result of the attack, five buildings were destroyed, at least 82 homes were damaged, and one person was injured, according to Vadym Lyakh, head of the city’s military administration.

Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and 10 other settlements in the region. Eight people were injured as a result of the shelling, including a boy aged 1 year and 11 months, Oleg Synyegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported on November 10.

On November 10, Russian forces attacked a critical infrastructure facility in the Holovanivskyi District of the Kirovohrad region. The strike caused a fire.

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