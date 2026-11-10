Russia damaged a social care facility in Pereyaslav; there are casualties

As a result of the Russian forces’ attack on Pereyaslav on November 9, a building housing people in need of special social support and care was destroyed. There are casualties, according to Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

According to regional authorities, the building was partially destroyed by the strike. Two people were injured and have been hospitalized for medical treatment. All other residents of the building have been evacuated.

Emergency and specialized services are working at the scene. The relevant authorities are coordinating efforts to provide necessary assistance to the evacuated residents and relocate them to safe accommodations.

Source: Timur Tkachenko

On the evening of November 9, Russian occupiers attacked energy infrastructure in the Pervomaiskyi District of Mykolaiv Oblast using Shahed-238 strike drones.

As a result of the Russian attack on Kremenchuk and the Kremenchuk district on the night of November 9, rescue workers saved 15 people; seven others were injured, including a 16-year-old child. The fires that broke out at the impact sites have already been extinguished.

In Poltava, two garages caught fire after a Russian drone crashed.

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