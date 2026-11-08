Russia has expanded its delegation for the talks with Ukraine and the U.S. in Abu Dhabi, according to Bloomberg

Russia will send a delegation of a higher level than in previous rounds to the trilateral talks with Ukraine and the United States in Abu Dhabi. The delegation will include high-ranking diplomats and representatives of the military leadership, which may indicate Moscow’s willingness to discuss both political issues and the situation on the front lines.

The U.S.-mediated talks are set to begin on November 10 in the United Arab Emirates.

According to Bloomberg, the updated composition of the Russian delegation suggests the possibility of discussing a wide range of issues—from political agreements to the situation on the battlefield.

The Russian delegation will be led by Vladimir Putin’s aide, Vladimir Medinsky, who has been participating in negotiations with Ukraine since 2022.

Accompanying him to Abu Dhabi will be:

Russian Deputy Foreign Ministers Sergey Ryabkov and Mikhail Galuzin ;

Igor Kostyukov, head of Russian military intelligence;

Yuri Zhigarlovsky, a high-ranking representative of the General Staff.

The agency draws particular attention to Sergey Ryabkov’s participation. He is responsible for Russia’s relations with the United States and Iran, as well as for arms control negotiations. His involvement may indicate an expansion of the range of topics that Moscow is prepared to bring to the table.

Igor Kostyukov previously led the Russian delegation at the talks in Abu Dhabi, while Vladimir Medinsky represented the Kremlin during meetings with Kyiv in Istanbul.

As Bloomberg notes, on November 6, Vladimir Putin discussed preparations for the upcoming meeting at a session of the Russian Security Council. All members of the delegation scheduled to travel to the United Arab Emirates participated in the meeting.

The Ukrainian delegation will be led by Rustem Umerov, head of the Foreign Intelligence Service. He has previously participated in negotiations with the U.S. and European partners regarding support for Ukraine and economic recovery.

The Ukrainian delegation will also include:

Kirill Budanov, head of the Office of the President;

Davyd Arakhamia, chairman of the “Servant of the People” parliamentary faction.

On the eve of the meeting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held consultations with international partners, including representatives from Northern European and Baltic countries.

In addition, the head of state reported having detailed discussions with U.S. President’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine continues to coordinate diplomatic efforts with its partners to bring the war to an end.

In recent weeks, the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has stepped up efforts to reach agreements on ending the Russian-Ukrainian war.

In particular, Jared Kushner announced that the U.S. is consulting with Ukraine, NATO, and European partners regarding security guarantees for Kyiv and the broader security architecture in Europe.

At the same time, European officials insist that Russia must end the war against Ukraine before negotiations on a new security system on the continent can begin.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also supported this position. He warned against attempts by the Kremlin to force discussions on a new European security architecture before the end of Russian aggression.

The new round of diplomatic talks will take place amid ongoing Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian cities and energy infrastructure. Meanwhile, Ukraine continues to strike Russian oil refineries, military facilities, and logistics centers.

This is according to Bloomberg.

European countries are not ready to consider Moscow’s proposals to change the continent’s security architecture as long as Russia continues its aggression against Ukraine and violates international agreements. This stance could exacerbate differences between European allies and the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, according to Bloomberg.

Earlier, Sibiga outlined Ukraine’s key demands ahead of the talks in Abu Dhabi.

Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, will lead the Ukrainian delegation at the international talks scheduled for November 10–11 in Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates).

During the upcoming peace talks in Abu Dhabi, Ukraine plans to raise the issue of security guarantees. Other priorities include ending attacks on energy infrastructure, unblocking the “grain corridor,” exchanging prisoners of war, and organizing a meeting of state leaders.

Read us on