Russian troops are deliberately targeting key substations and distribution networks in Dnipro and the surrounding region, launching repeated strikes to prevent the restoration of power, said Ukrainian Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal. According to him, power restrictions are in effect in the region due to damage to the grids, and energy workers and emergency crews are working around the clock.

Following a meeting of the Crisis Management Headquarters on the situation in the region, the minister announced that seven powerful diesel generators would be delivered to the region on November 27, specifically to meet the needs of Dnipro’s critical infrastructure, and that arrangements were being made to allocate funds to the regional military administration for the purchase of diesel fuel.

In addition, Denys Shmyhal reported that since the beginning of the year, the Ministry of Energy has already delivered 571.4 metric tons of equipment to the Dnipropetrovsk region, and instructed officials to expedite the installation and connection of distributed gas-powered generation units.

Source: Statement by Ukrainian Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal.

Russian troops are deliberately attacking the Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant and main power transmission lines in Zaporizhzhia Oblast in an attempt to cut Dnipropetrovsk Oblast off from Ukraine’s power grid. This was stated by Volodymyr Omelchenko, director of energy programs at the Razumkov Center.

In Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, today, November 26, a Russian strike on an infrastructure facility caused significant power supply problems. Public electric transportation in the city center has come to a halt, and the heating and water supply systems are switching to backup generators.

On the night of November 26, Russian troops launched strikes on Kyiv and seven regions of Ukraine. According to Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi, water supply facilities, heating networks, shopping centers, and residential buildings, as well as two foreign vessels, came under fire. At least ten people are known to have been injured.

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