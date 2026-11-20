On the night of November 19–20, Russia carried out one of its most powerful airstrikes against Ukraine. According to preliminary data, Russian forces launched 80 cruise missiles and up to 20 ballistic missiles, as well as about 400 drones of various types.

“Today was one of the most powerful attacks. According to preliminary reports, Russia launched 80 cruise missiles and up to 20 ballistic missiles,” Ignat said.

According to him, Ukraine was also attacked by about 400 drones of various types, of which approximately 120 were jet-powered.

The Air Force spokesperson noted that a significant number of aerial targets were intercepted during the attack. At the same time, one of the missiles likely crossed the border into Poland.

Yuriy Ignat, head of the Communications Department of the Ukrainian Air Force, reported this during a televised marathon.

On the night of November 20, Russian troops struck transportation and industrial infrastructure in the Korosten District of Zhytomyr Oblast. One person was injured as a result of the attack.

In the Poltava district, debris from an enemy missile fell in an open area near a residential neighborhood. The fall caused partial destruction and damage to nearby houses.

Since the evening of November 19, Russian invaders have attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones more than ten times. As a result of the shelling, five people were injured, and residential buildings, cars, a bank, a store, and other civilian facilities were damaged.

On the night of November 20, Russian troops launched a massive attack on Kryvyi Rih using jet-powered drones. The strikes caused significant damage to infrastructure, including a gas station, and left part of the city without power. There were no fatalities or injuries.

As a reminder, Russian rocket-powered drones attacked Lviv and the Lviv region. Explosions were heard several times over Lviv, and air defense forces repelled the attack, according to Regional Military Administration Head Maksym Kozytskyi and Mayor Andriy Sadovyi.

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