Russian occupiers are setting up a new launch site for jet-powered drones near the town of Millerovo in the Rostov Region, located 50 kilometers from the temporarily occupied city of Luhansk. This was reported by aviation expert Konstantin Kryvolap.

According to the expert, due to plans to reach a monthly production rate of up to 3,000 jet-powered drones and a similar number of “Shahed”-type strike UAVs, the enemy is facing a shortage of infrastructure and plans to increase the total number of drone launch sites from 8 to 20. A key element of the new site in Millerovo is an 85-meter catapult, which will allow for the launch of about 100 jet-powered drones per day.

Source: Comments by aviation expert Kostyantyn Kryvolap on “Channel 24.”

Russia has set up a new launch site for “Shahed”-type jet drones near the “Millerovo” military airfield. This is evidenced by satellite images confirming the appearance of the new drone port. Details about the facility were disclosed by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

Russia has modernized the Geran-4; the drone has been equipped with a new navigation system and warhead.

China helped Russia create new Shahed drones with jet engines, according to the WSJ.

As a reminder, a new launch system for the Banderol missile was spotted in Russia.

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