Russia is expanding its drone launch base in Crimea and building dozens of shelters

New shelters for Russian “Geran”-type drones are being built at the “Gvardeyskoye” military airfield in occupied Crimea. According to satellite imagery, more than 20 shelters for drones and about 40 smaller structures resembling garages are being built on the site.

According to Dnipro Osint, new satellite images show the construction of more than 20 small shelters. They are protected by earthen embankments. About 40 smaller “garages” are also being built, intended for storing, maintaining, and preparing drones for launch.

The images also reveal the aftermath of previous attacks on the airfield. At least one hangar sustained damage from a drone strike.

Dnipro Osint notes that the “Gvardeyskoye” airfield uses mobile launch platforms instead of stationary installations. The drones are loaded onto specially equipped vehicles, from which they are launched off the runway.

“Gvardeyskoye” is an airfield in the Simferopol district of Crimea, north of Simferopol. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine identifies it as one of Russia’s key military airfields on the peninsula. It is used to base operational-tactical and naval aviation aircraft, support combat sorties, and provide logistics and maintenance for aviation equipment. Coordinates: 45.107463° N, 33.981942° E

Source: Dnipro Osint

Meanwhile, Russia has enlisted 12,000 workers from North Korea to produce “Shaheds.”

Ukraine will receive new defenses against Shahed drones in one and a half to two months—Zelenskyy

Ukraine has lost access to Starlink for shooting down jet-powered Shaheds, says Zelenskyy

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