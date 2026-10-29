Russia recruits nearly 2,000 foreigners into its army every month — Yusov

Russia recruits about 1,800 foreigners into its army every month to fight in the war against Ukraine.

According to Yusov, in 2022, fewer than 100 foreigners were known to have been recruited into the Russian military. In contrast, in just the first nine months of 2026, their number exceeded 16,000.

According to intelligence reports, Russia plans to recruit 18,500 foreigners in 2026. However, as Yusov noted, this figure will most likely be exceeded in the very near future.

“Every month, 1,800 foreigners agree to go and kill Ukrainians,” he added.



In total, the Joint Staff has personal data on nearly 49,000 foreigners who have signed contracts and have served or are currently serving in the Russian military.



“For comparison, Belgium’s entire army numbers 20,000; Austria’s, for example, is 22,000. Slovakia’s, I believe, is up to 16,000. In other words, this is truly a global threat, by no means limited to Ukraine. And it is gaining momentum; its scale is growing,” Yusov emphasized.



Recruiting foreigners allows Russia to alleviate social tensions and mitigate demographic losses among its own population, explained the representative of the Coordination Headquarters.



“Foreigners aren’t recruited so they can return home, nor to say, ‘Thank you for your service’… A mercenary or a foreigner in the Russian army costs less in any case than a Russian citizen. And it’s not really worth sending them back, because that automatically leads to requests from their country of origin,” Yusov added.



At the same time, Russia does not release foreigners whose military service contracts have already expired. According to the Coordination Headquarters, there are over 3,000 such cases.



This was reported on October 20 by Andriy Yusov, deputy head of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, during a discussion of the Hromadske documentary “Predatory Recruitment: The Story of Evans.”



Russia is recruiting mercenaries from countries in the Global South for the war against Ukraine.



Russia is recruiting Ukrainians in Norway and stepping up espionage.

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overwhelming majority of Russian citizens support ending the war against Ukraine as soon as possible—the highest percentage since the start of the full-scale invasion.

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