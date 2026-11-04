Russia produces more than 200 missiles each month and is building up strategic reserves, according to intelligence reports

Russia continues to ramp up production of long-range missile systems and replenish its strategic reserves, despite international sanctions. As of October 2026, the aggressor country had up to 700 ballistic missiles and several thousand cruise missiles of various types at its disposal.

According to the Main Intelligence Directorate, the Russian military-industrial complex is capable of producing more than 200 cruise and ballistic missiles per month, of which up to 110 are ballistic missiles.

The 9M723 missiles of the “Iskander-M” operational-tactical missile system remain one of the main types of ballistic weapons in the Russian army’s arsenal. Current stockpiles are estimated at approximately 115 units, while monthly production volumes amount to about 65 missiles.

At the same time, Russian manufacturers are working on a modernized missile system with a projected range of 550 to 700 kilometers.

In addition, Russia has stockpiled up to 400 RM-48U missiles intended for the S-400 air defense missile systems. According to Ukrainian intelligence estimates, Russian industry manufactures approximately 40 such missiles each month.

The aggressor country also possesses significant stockpiles of anti-ship missiles, which it also uses to attack ground targets. In particular, its arsenal of 3M55 “Onyx” missiles, including upgraded versions, exceeds 600 units.

The Main Intelligence Directorate notes that the Russians have upgraded these missiles by increasing the warhead’s yield and flight range. In the first seven months of 2026, enterprises within the Russian military-industrial complex produced more than 55 “Onyx” missiles.

Another component of Russia’s missile arsenal is the 3M22 “Zircon” hypersonic missiles. Their stockpile exceeds 120 units. At the same time, production rates remain relatively low: in the first seven months of this year, Russia produced more than 30 such missiles.

Separately, Ukrainian intelligence reported problems with the production of the Kh-47M2 “Kinzhal” aeroballistic missiles.

According to the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR), Russian factories have temporarily halted their production due to accuracy issues. Production facilities previously used to manufacture “Kinzhals” have been reoriented toward the production of other types of ballistic weapons.

At the same time, Russia continues to actively produce X-101 cruise missiles, which remain one of the main means of delivering massive strikes against Ukraine.

According to intelligence reports, the monthly production target for the X-101 exceeds 80 units, with actual output at some plants even surpassing the set targets.

However, the Russian military-industrial complex is facing technical difficulties in this area as well. In particular, malfunctions have been reported related to the separation of missiles from their aircraft carriers during launches. Due to these defects, certain batches of weapons are being returned to factories for repairs.

In addition, the Russian military has stockpiled more than 450 3M14 “Kalibr” sea-launched cruise missiles. Each month, factories in the aggressor country produce approximately 29 of these weapons.

According to the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR), the Russian command is directing a significant portion of the new “Kalibrs” to the strategic reserve. In particular, they plan to use them to further equip their fleets.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

It was previously reported that Russia likely used the so-called “Easter truce” on April 11–12 to stockpile missiles and drones for further massive attacks on Ukraine.

On November 4, Russian troops launched a drone strike on the well-known “7th Kilometer” market in Odesa. After the strike, a fire broke out on the market grounds, and thick black smoke rose above the market stalls.

In the evening, the Russians attacked a shopping center in Odesa.

In Zhytomyr, a widespread power outage occurred following a Russian strike; resilience centers are being set up.

In the Rivne region, a Russian strike damaged a gas station; one person was injured.

Read us on