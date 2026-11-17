The Russian government has begun searching for alternative routes to deliver cargo to the temporarily occupied Crimea following yet another incident of damage to the Kerch Bridge. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin chaired a meeting of a government commission, during which participants discussed the consequences of the strikes on the bridge, assessed the damage, and prepared for its restoration.

According to the Russian official, the meeting participants identified the necessary steps to assess the damage and begin construction work.

“We identified the necessary measures to assess the damage and begin construction work to restore the bridge. We also discussed the issue of delivering cargo to the Crimean Peninsula via alternative routes,” Khusnullin stated.

At the same time, the Russian Deputy Prime Minister did not specify which alternative routes the Russian authorities are considering, how much money they plan to spend on repairing the bridge, or when traffic might resume.

On the night of November 17, the Kerch Bridge came under a second attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Following the strikes, Russian authorities suspended road and rail traffic across the bridge.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense reported the complete destruction of one of the metal arches and the road span beneath it. According to the Ukrainian ministry, the railway section of the bridge also sustained critical damage.

The Security Service of Ukraine stated that the operation lasted about a month and consisted of seven stages. In the final stage, “Alfa” special forces deployed “Palyanytsia” drone missiles, after which the bridge’s road span collapsed into the water.

Earlier, the Russian occupation administration of Crimea claimed that the damage to the bridge allegedly did not affect the supply of food, fuel, and other goods to the peninsula.

According to representatives of the occupying authorities, the bridge had recently been used primarily by private car owners and buses.

However, the Russian government is now separately discussing the organization of alternative freight transport to occupied Crimea and preparations for the restoration of the damaged Kerch Bridge.

This was reported by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin.

About 6,000 metric tons of Russian steel ended up at the bottom of the Kerch-Yenikale Canal as a result of the destruction of the Crimean Bridge’s structures on the night of November 17. As a result, according to the author of the report, navigation between the Black and Azov Seas is effectively blocked: outside the artificial channel, the strait is too shallow for large vessels to pass.

On the night of November 17, the Crimean Bridge came under attack again. Sergey Aksyonov, the Gauleiter of occupied Crimea, reported the attack, noting that traffic across the bridge had been temporarily suspended.

On the night of November 17, the Crimean Bridge came under attack once again. OSINT sources report that the bridge’s road arch may have fallen into the water, while the Russian-appointed occupation authorities in Crimea announced the suspension of traffic across the bridge.

Robert Brovdi, commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, with the call sign “Madyar,” published images of the drones used to strike the Kerch Bridge on November 17. He also revealed the units involved in the joint operation.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin met with Transport Minister Dmitry Yadrov shortly after the drone attack on the Crimean Bridge, but did not inquire about the consequences of the strike. Instead, during the meeting in the Kremlin, they discussed the development of the transportation sector and improvements to rail transport, even though trains were delayed for several hours due to the attack.

The Russian dictator’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, commented for the first time on the consequences of the attack on the Crimean Bridge, which took place on November 17. According to him, there are plans to restore the bridge.

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