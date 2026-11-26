A man was killed and another was wounded as a result of a Russian strike on a city in the Donetsk region. The occupying forces dropped two 250-kg aerial bombs.

Vadym Lyakh, head of the Sloviansk Military-Civilian Administration, reported this on Facebook.

“On the morning of November 26, the enemy dropped two FAB-250 aerial bombs on residential neighborhoods in Sloviansk… A 37-year-old man was killed. Another man, born in 1986, was injured,” Lyakh wrote.

As a result, an apartment building was partially destroyed, and a private home was also destroyed.

At least 15 private homes and 13 high-rise buildings were damaged, Lyakh noted.

Four people were injured as a result of Russian drone attacks in the Chernihiv region on November 26. The strikes targeted Horodnya, Semenivka, Koryukivka, settlements in the Olyshivska community, and Novhorod-Siverskyi.

On the morning of November 26, Russian forces attacked Kharkiv with strike drones. A residential high-rise building, a gas station, and a sports complex were damaged as a result of the shelling. Photos of the aftermath of the Russian attack have emerged.

In Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, today, November 26, a Russian strike on an infrastructure facility caused significant power supply problems. Public electric transportation in the city center has stopped running, and the heating and water supply systems are switching to backup generators.

On the night of November 25–26, Ukraine’s air defense forces shot down and neutralized 87 Russian drones. In total, since the evening of November 25, Russian forces have attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 113 strike drones of various types.

Since the evening of November 25, Russian troops have been launching drone strikes on four districts in the region. One person was injured as a result of the attacks.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have attacked 46 settlements in the region. As of the morning of November 26, 18 people, including three children, were injured as a result of strikes on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district.

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