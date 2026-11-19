Following the damage to the Crimean Bridge, Russian authorities have stepped up their search for alternative routes to the temporarily occupied peninsula. One of the key options being considered by the occupiers is the R-280 “Novorossiya” highway, which runs through Mariupol and connects Rostov-on-Don, Russia, with the occupied territories of Ukraine and Crimea.

According to the city council, the invaders are using this highway as a vital military-logistical corridor to transport ammunition, fuel, and other resources to their units. Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko noted that the occupying administration is attempting to turn the city into a major transportation hub to supply the Russian army, and by developing the road infrastructure, it aims to consolidate its presence and integrate the occupied regions into its own territory.

At the same time, transportation arteries in this area are regularly coming under fire from Ukrainian forces. In particular, on the night of November 17, 2026, the bridge across the Mius River—which is part of Highway R-280—was hit, and the road surface near the crossing was damaged.

Source: Mariupol City Council.

Approximately 6,000 metric tons of Russian steel ended up at the bottom of the Kerch-Yenikale Canal as a result of the destruction of the Crimean Bridge’s structures on the night of November 17. As a result, according to the author of the report, navigation between the Black and Azov Seas is effectively blocked: outside the artificial channel, the strait is too shallow for large vessels to pass through.

On the night of November 17, the Crimean Bridge came under attack again. Sergey Aksyonov, the Gauleiter of occupied Crimea, reported the attack, noting that traffic across the bridge had been temporarily suspended.

On the night of November 17, the Crimean Bridge came under attack once again. OSINT sources report that the bridge’s road arch may have fallen into the water, while the Russian-appointed occupation authorities in Crimea announced the suspension of traffic across the bridge.

Robert Brovdi, commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, with the call sign “Madyar,” published images of the drones used to strike the Kerch Bridge on November 17. He also revealed the units involved in the joint operation.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin met with Transportation Minister Dmitry Yadrov shortly after the drone attack on the Crimean Bridge, but did not inquire about the consequences of the strike. Instead, during the meeting in the Kremlin, they discussed the development of the transportation sector and improvements to rail transport, even though trains were delayed due to the attack.

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