Russia struck Nova Vodolaha, killing a teacher and her one-year-old daughter

As a result of the Russian attack on Nova Vodolaha in the Kharkiv region on October 19, elementary school teacher Inna Maryukhna and her one-year-old daughter Angelina were killed. The Russian strike claimed the lives of the mother and her young child.

Inna Maryukhna worked as an elementary school teacher at Novovodolazhsky Lyceum No. 1. Her fellow teachers expressed their condolences to her family and noted that her young daughter, Angelina, also died with her.

At the school, Inna is remembered as a kind, sincere, and dedicated teacher who helped children discover the world and made their first steps in learning warm and meaningful.

“Inna Maryukhna was a radiant educator who opened the world of knowledge to young children, taught them their first steps in life, and gave them all the warmth of her heart. Her kindness, sincerity, and professionalism will live on forever in the memories of her colleagues and students,” the lyceum wrote.

The school staff expressed their condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased and emphasized the irreparable nature of the loss.

“It is a terrible pain that her little daughter Angelina also passed away with her. Two lives, two souls, who had so much light ahead of them,” the statement reads.

On the night of October 20, Russian troops attacked the Zhytomyr region, striking railway and civilian infrastructure facilities. The strikes caused fires at the sites.

As a reminder, on October 20, a Russian “Shahed”-type jet drone was shot down near Hatne in the Kyiv region. Reports subsequently emerged of the drone crashing onto a road and setting cars on fire.

On the morning of October 20, Kyiv Metro trains resumed service on the Red Line between the “Akademmistechko” and “Lisova” stations.

Read us on