Russia struck two businesses in Chernihiv; there are fatalities and injuries

Two people were killed and four were injured as a result of a Russian attack on two private businesses in Chernihiv on Monday, November 16.

“Information about the incident will be entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes),” the Chernihiv Regional Police reported. Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, reported that two city facilities had been struck, and the city council’s press service released updated figures on the number of casualties.

Emergency services and an investigative team are working at the sites of the strikes, documenting the damage and collecting evidence of the shelling of civilian targets.

Source: Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, head of the Municipal Administration.

On Monday, November 16, Russian occupiers struck Balakliya in the Kharkiv region. According to preliminary reports, one person was killed, and four others were wounded and are receiving medical care.

On the morning of November 16, Russian troops struck DTEK’s energy infrastructure in the north of the Odesa region. As a result of the attack, more than 52,200 households lost power, and the company’s production site was damaged.

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