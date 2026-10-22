Russia struck Kharkiv and the surrounding region, killing one woman; two children were among the wounded

On the night of October 21–22, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and the village of Lymanivka in the Kharkiv region. One woman was killed in the attacks, and four other people were wounded, including children aged 10 and 13.

This was reported by Oleg Synyegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

In Kharkiv that night, Russian drones also damaged residential buildings, a store, and cars, and trucks caught fire in one of the city’s districts. Strikes were recorded in the Slobidskyi and Osnovyanskyi districts.

In the Slobidskyi district, a farm building caught fire, and private homes were also damaged.

In the Osnovyanskyi district, a store, four cars, and the windows of a high-rise residential building were damaged as a result of the attack.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties in these districts.

Another strike by a Russian drone was recorded in the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv. The strike occurred at a truck parking lot.

As a result of the attack, four trucks, a trailer, and a passenger car caught fire.

There were no casualties. Emergency services are on the scene and are dealing with the aftermath of the Russian strike.

In the village of Lymanivka in the Lozova district, a 42-year-old woman was killed as a result of Russian shelling.

Four other people were injured, including two boys aged 13 and 10.

According to Synyegubov, medical personnel provided the necessary assistance to the injured.

One person was killed and 22 others were injured, including four children, as a result of a Russian ballistic missile attack on Kyiv.

As a reminder, traffic on the South Bridge in Kyiv was restricted following the Russian shelling.

Earlier, train service on the green line of the Kyiv Metro was restricted due to damage to the South Bridge.

As a reminder, Russia launched a massive ballistic missile attack on Kyiv.

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