On the evening of November 26, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia. An infrastructure facility was hit, and a fire broke out in one of the industrial buildings following the attack. There is currently no information on casualties.

According to preliminary data, the attack damaged an infrastructure facility. A production building caught fire after being hit. A fire broke out at the site, but no details have yet been reported regarding the extent of the damage or the consequences of the strike.

The Regional Military Administration did not specify which infrastructure facility was targeted. There is also currently no information on fatalities or injuries. The circumstances of the attack and its consequences are being investigated. Should new information become available, the regional military administration may provide additional details. The Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration reported the Russian strike.

In Zaporizhzhia, the number of people injured as a result of the Russian shelling of the Dniprovskyi district on Thursday, November 26, has risen to four. At the same time, vehicle traffic across the DniproHES dam has been partially restored—it is now possible to drive from the city center to the right bank of the Dnipro River. Earlier reports indicated one fatality and one injury.

On Thursday, November 26, 2026, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia, killing one person and wounding another, according to Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration. The strike hit the Dniprovskyi district of the city, where damage to transportation infrastructure was recorded.

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