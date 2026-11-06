Russia is recruiting Ukrainian refugees to carry out sabotage operations in European countries, according to intelligence reports

Russian intelligence agencies are attempting to recruit Ukrainian refugees to carry out sabotage operations in European countries. To find operatives, they use social media, messaging apps, and job postings.

Potential recruits are offered quick money in an attempt to lure them into carrying out sabotage missions.

According to intelligence reports, one example of such activity was a fire near the Carfil SA defense plant in the Romanian city of Brașov in September 2026.

Romanian intelligence agencies determined that the arson was carried out by a network of agents directed by Russian intelligence services. Among the suspects are a Ukrainian citizen and two Belarusians. They were detained within the European Union, where, according to the investigation, they were planning similar crimes.

The SBU emphasizes that this incident is part of a broader campaign of Russian hybrid operations in Europe. Moscow is attempting to use citizens of other countries—particularly Ukrainians—for sabotage operations in order to conceal its own involvement while simultaneously fueling anti-Ukrainian sentiment.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, since 2022, approximately 200 acts of sabotage linked to Russia have been recorded in Europe. Poland accounts for the largest share of such cases—21 percent. Law enforcement agencies have identified more than 170 perpetrators, including Ukrainian citizens.

Intelligence agencies cite the intimidation of Europeans and the undermining of military aid to Ukraine as the main objectives of Russian intelligence services. Moscow pays particular attention to Poland, through which important arms supply routes pass.

Potential targets for sabotage include rail lines, logistics centers, warehouses, and defense enterprises.

The SZRU explains that Russian handlers primarily seek out people in difficult financial situations, teenagers, individuals from temporarily occupied territories, and those with criminal connections.

Recruitment often begins with simple tasks: taking a photo of a specific object or putting up stickers. Later, operatives may be tasked with surveillance, property damage, arson, or explosions.

Recruits are forced to record the results of their completed tasks on video. Such footage can be used for subsequent blackmail.

Intelligence agencies warn that after carrying out sabotage operations, Russian special services usually abandon the operatives without support. Instead, they face arrest and lengthy prison terms.

The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine urges Ukrainians abroad to be cautious about offers of easy money, especially if strangers demand confidentiality or try to obtain personal information.

This was reported with reference to the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

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