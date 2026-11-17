Russia will not agree to an interim agreement with Ukraine regarding the Black Sea without the conclusion of a permanent peace agreement. Turkey, meanwhile, is preparing proposals to reach agreements and is discussing them with the Ukrainian and Russian sides.

This was stated by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan following the Second Ministerial Meeting on Interregional Security and Interconnectivity in Brussels.

“We are looking for opportunities to do so. We are talking with both the Ukrainian and Russian sides. This is a complex equation, as the Russians do not want a temporary agreement with the Ukrainians regarding the Black Sea without a permanent peace agreement,” Fidan said, commenting on efforts to supply grain to global markets.

According to the Turkish minister, negotiations regarding the situation in the Black Sea are actively underway. In particular, the parties are looking for ways to resume grain shipments and ensure their access to international markets.

“We are currently engaged in active negotiations regarding the Black Sea. Specifically, how can we once again ensure that grain reaches global markets? We are exploring options to achieve this,” noted Hakan Fidan.

During the meeting, Fidan also participated in the session “Advancing Security Commitments for the Black Sea Region” and held talks with his European counterparts.

Key topics of discussion included the safety of navigation in the Black Sea and the resumption of grain shipments.

Speaking about Turkey’s role in strengthening regional ties, the minister emphasized the need to actively propose solutions and take responsibility for advancing them.

Separately, the Turkish foreign minister commented on negotiations to end Russia’s war against Ukraine. According to him, one of the main unresolved issues remains the Donbas, on which the parties’ positions differ significantly.

Fidan noted that Russia demands the transfer of the remaining territory in the region, which it includes within its own definition of its borders. Ukraine, however, refuses to cede its land.

“According to the Russians, the portion that currently remains accounts for 11–12%, while the Ukrainians estimate it at 18%. At present, issues beyond the boundaries of this territory are being discussed to some extent,” Fidan said.

The Turkish foreign minister added that if a peace agreement is reached, the parties will have to determine where the line of contact between Russia and Ukraine will run. He called the Donbas issue the most important component of these discussions.

This was reported by the Turkish television channel NTV.

During the talks in Abu Dhabi, the Russian delegation stated that it did not have the authority to discuss de-escalation in the Black Sea or the cessation of attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

On Monday, November 16, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga took part in the first session of the Ministerial Meeting dedicated to the implementation of the European Union’s Black Sea Strategy. The discussion focused on the interregional agenda in the field of connectivity.

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