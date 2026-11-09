Russia is using optical guidance heads to carry out precision strikes with Iskander missiles on bridges, — Flash

Russian troops can strike bridges with high precision using Iskander ballistic missiles, thanks to the use of special optical guidance heads.

According to him, during air raid alerts across the entire territory of Ukraine, there is a large-scale jamming of navigation systems.

Under such conditions, it is difficult for a Russian Iskander missile to hit a target with accuracy down to a meter, since the inertial guidance system is incapable of ensuring such precision.

“But our adversary wants to hit the target. That is why the Iskander missiles are equipped with optical guidance heads such as the 9E436 and 9B918, or the more expensive radar-guided 9B918 heads. As the warhead descends, a radar scan of the terrain takes place over the course of several seconds, and a correction is fed into the missile’s guidance system,” Beskrestnov noted.

Serhiy Beskrestnov, a special advisor to the President of Ukraine known by the call sign “Flash,” reported this on Facebook.

As a reminder, following a technical inspection, traffic was once again permitted across the North Bridge, though with temporary restrictions.

On Sunday, November 8, the Preobrazhensky Bridge in Zaporizhzhia was temporarily closed.

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