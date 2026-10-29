Russia is producing ballistic missiles faster than the world is producing Patriot interceptors, — Flash

Russia is producing ballistic missiles at a rate that exceeds global production capacity for Patriot interceptor missiles. As a result, there is a growing shortage of air defense systems needed to intercept ballistic targets.

“Russia produces more ballistic missiles than the world produces Patriot missiles to counter them,” Beskrestnov told reporters on Thursday.

According to Sergei Beskrestnov, Russia continues to produce Iskander ballistic missiles and missiles for the S-400 air defense systems, which can also be used to strike ground targets.

Russia’s production capacity in these segments, according to Beskrestnov’s assessment, exceeds the current needs of the Russian military. In addition, Russia has partially shifted its production from “Kinzhal” missiles to ballistic missiles.

The presidential adviser emphasized that the increase in ballistic missile production exacerbates the problem of a shortage of interceptors. An additional factor is the missiles produced by North Korea and Iran.

To counter the ballistic missile threat, according to Beskrestnov, it is necessary to ramp up global production of PAC-3 interceptor missiles for the Patriot systems.

At the same time, it is difficult to quickly eliminate the imbalance between the production of offensive missiles and air defense systems. Increasing the production of interceptors takes time and is subject to manufacturing constraints.

Thus, the growth in Russian ballistic missile production, combined with missile supplies from North Korea and Iran, places an additional burden on Ukraine’s air defense systems. To counter this threat, it is crucial to increase the production of PAC-3 interceptor missiles.

This was stated by Serhiy “Flash” Beskrestnov, an advisor to the President of Ukraine on defense technologies.

Russia produces up to 3,000 “Shahed”-type jet-powered drones and about 700 “Geran-5” drones every month. Russian troops are trying to build up stockpiles for attacks on Ukraine this winter, but they do not currently have a significant reserve of drones.

As of October, Russia is producing about 110 ballistic missiles and up to 4,000 jet-powered strike drones per month.

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