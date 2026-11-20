Last night, on November 20, Russian troops deployed their ships into the Black Sea for the first time in the past six months. While there, the occupiers carried out more than 20 launches.

“Today, for the first time in half a year, they went out to sea and deployed their ships. The ships were deployed from the harbor, as usual, while the submarines, of course, were outside the base. They cannot deploy them from the base itself. In total, there were more than 20 launches today,” said Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy.

He added that the deployment of the Black Sea Fleet during a combined attack on Ukraine, like the attack itself, is planned in advance.

Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy, announced this on television.

We previously reported that Russian ships are afraid to go out to sea—Kalibr missiles are being launched from harbors.

The Russian Navy has lost its nuclear-powered cruiser Peter the Great

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