According to journalists’ estimates, over the course of 4.5 years of full-scale war, the Russian army’s irreplaceable losses in the Donetsk region may have reached 325,000 dead. In the battles for Pokrovsk alone, according to leaked statistics, more than 100,000 Russian soldiers were killed.

This is reported in investigations by the publications “Proekt” and “Agency. News,” which analyzed a leaked Rosstat database.

According to the data obtained, during the period of the full-scale invasion, the Russian statistical agency recorded 270,547 military deaths related to the fighting in Donbas. However, due to delays in processing paperwork and incomplete information regarding the location of death, the actual number of casualties by September 2026 could reach approximately 325,000.

Investigators estimate that a total of about 573,000 Russian soldiers have died across all fronts of the war. Rosstat’s database directly records 474,000 such deaths.

The Pokrovsk sector saw the highest number of casualties. According to journalists’ estimates, more than 100,000 Russian soldiers were killed in and around the city itself. In particular, more than 8,000 deaths occurred after March 2026, when the Russian side announced the complete capture of Pokrovsk.

In other cities of the Donetsk region, the scale of casualties was also significant. In Bakhmut and its surroundings, approximately 34,000 deaths were recorded; in Avdiivka, at least 19,000; and in the Vuhledar area, following two years of assaults, approximately 5,000.

The authors of the study also compared the Russian army’s losses in the Donbas with the irreplaceable losses of Soviet troops during offensive operations in World War II. According to their data, during the 1943 Donbas offensive, the USSR lost 66,000 soldiers, and during the Berlin offensive in April–May 1945, it lost 78,000.

Thus, the estimated losses of the Russian army in the Donetsk region alone exceed the figures for these two Soviet offensive campaigns.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, on November 23, Ukrainian defenders eliminated another 1,848 Russian troops. New data on enemy losses were released as of November 24, 2026.

A total of 123 clashes were recorded on the front lines, with the fiercest fighting occurring in the Kostiantynivka sector.

Over the past 24 hours, 149 combat engagements took place along the front line, with the heaviest fighting occurring in two sectors.

Read us on