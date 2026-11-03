On November 2, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces neutralized yet another heavy flamethrower system belonging to the Russian army. In total, Russia has lost 138 such systems since the start of the full-scale invasion.

These include the TOS-1 “Buratino,” TOS-1A “Solntsepok,” TOS-2 “Tosochka,” and TOS-3 “Dragon” systems. They use thermobaric or incendiary munitions, which create a powerful blast wave and high temperatures over a large area.

Such weapons are designed to engage personnel, shelters, fortifications, and light armored vehicles. The loss of each such system reduces the firepower of Russian troops during assaults on Ukrainian positions.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In October, the Ukrainian military struck at least 30 strategic targets in Russia.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the “Kamensky” industrial complex in the Rostov region, and damage was confirmed.

Since the beginning of the year, Ukrainian defense forces have struck more than a thousand Russian motorboats and boats.

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