Over the past four days, from November 25 to 28, Russian troops shelled the Kramatorsk community in Donetsk Oblast 17 times. One woman was killed in the attacks, and ten other residents were wounded, some of whom are in critical condition.

According to Goncharenko, Russian troops attacked the community with FPV drones and aerial bombs. Both civilian vehicles and residential neighborhoods in the city were hit. “Over the past four days, the Kramatorsk community has been shelled 17 times—one woman was killed, and ten residents were wounded,” the head of the Military Administration wrote on Facebook.

The first of the attacks he described took place on November 25. At that time, a Russian FPV drone struck an evacuation vehicle, injuring three women. On November 27, Russian forces again attacked civilian vehicles. An FPV drone struck a postal service vehicle, injuring a man.

On the same day, the Russians dropped two FAB-500 and four FAB-250 aerial bombs on Kramatorsk. As a result of these strikes, three more people were injured. Eighteen high-rise buildings, a shopping center, and two educational institutions were also damaged. On the evening of November 27, Russian troops struck a residential area. A woman born in 1961 was killed, and another person was injured.

The attacks continued the following day. On November 28, FPV drones wounded two more men. In total, over the course of four days, one person was killed and ten were wounded as a result of Russian shelling of the Kramatorsk community. According to the head of the Military Administration, some of the victims are in critical condition. This was reported on November 29 by Oleksandr Honcharenko, head of the Kramatorsk City Military Administration.

Ukrainian defense forces struck Russian military logistics facilities in the Bryansk and Donetsk regions. In particular, a concentration of enemy trucks—which the occupiers were using to deliver ammunition, fuel, and provisions—was destroyed, as was a crossing over the Vovcha River.

On November 21, Russian troops wounded five residents of the Donetsk region, according to Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration. Since the start of the full-scale invasion in the region, more than 4,400 civilians have been killed, and more than 11,000 have been wounded.

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