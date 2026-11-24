Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Russia has imported approximately $120 million worth of goods from China under a customs code used by manufacturers of inflatable models of military equipment.

These include replicas of aircraft, helicopters, tanks, air defense systems, artillery, and missile launchers.

These mock-ups are used as decoys to deceive Ukrainian intelligence and drones and protect real equipment from attacks.

Some of them are capable of mimicking the thermal signatures and radio emissions of real vehicles, misleading even radar systems.

According to Robert Tollast, a researcher at the British RUSI, a significant portion of these products enters Russia via the Chinese border. He notes that such decoys force Ukraine to waste high-precision munitions, and the problem is likely to worsen over time.

Source: The Telegraph

Russian troops have begun using dummy machine gunners mounted on old vehicles in an attempt to mimic the positions of mobile fire teams. In this way, the occupiers are seeking to protect roads in border areas from attacks by Ukrainian drones.