As a result of damage to the power grid caused by Russian shelling, some residents of the Zaporizhzhia region were left without power. This was reported on November 25 by Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration.

According to him, utility workers are working to restore power and are doing everything possible to get the lights back on in people’s homes as quickly as possible.

Semikin promised to provide further updates on the restoration of power.

For its part, Zaporizhzhiaoblenergo JSC added that some consumers in Zaporizhzhia are also without power.

“We have activated the emergency response plan for systemic power grid failures and are working to restore power,” said Andriy Stasevsky, head of Zaporizhzhiaoblenergo.

On November 24, Russian occupiers attacked the Kovel community in Volyn Oblast with Shahed-type jet drones. One of the drones struck the premises of a business.

On November 23, in the Krasnopil community of Sumy Oblast, Russian forces deliberately struck a vehicle transporting bread and food supplies with a drone. A fire broke out following the attack.

On Monday, November 23, the Carpathian steakhouse Vatra, located in downtown Kyiv, sustained damage as a result of Russian shelling.

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