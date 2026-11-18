Russian propaganda has launched yet another information campaign in an attempt to justify the terrorist drone attack on downtown Odesa on November 18.

Kremlin-controlled media outlets targeting a Ukrainian audience are spreading conflicting accounts of the tragedy. Some blame the consequences of the strike on the alleged “work of Ukrainian air defense,” while others are pushing conspiracy theories that “Ukraine is attacking its own citizens” in order to derail or complicate diplomatic processes.

In reality, no propaganda fabrications can hide the main fact: in broad daylight, Russia deliberately launched a brutal drone strike on a residential area and civilian infrastructure in the center of a major city, resulting in deaths and injuries. Moreover, the enemy launched follow-up strikes after rescue workers and police had already arrived at the scene.

Claims about “air defense operations” or conspiracy theories about “self-inflicted shelling” are typical tactics used by the Russian Federation after every high-profile war crime. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation. A residential building was damaged as a result of a morning attack by Russian troops on downtown Odesa on November 18. Three civilians were killed, and seven more residents were injured. During the morning Russian attack on the M-05 Kyiv–Odesa highway, Andriy, the driver of a shuttle bus for the National Military Memorial Cemetery, was killed. The bus was damaged by the strike. A day of mourning for the victims was declared in Odesa on November 19.

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