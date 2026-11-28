Russia has begun employing a tactic of encircling major Ukrainian cities with an energy blockade, seeking to systematically destroy local power generation and cut off populated areas from their main sources of electricity. Kyiv, Dnipro, and Odesa are already under attack under this scenario, and the strategy may eventually spread to other cities.

This was stated by Volodymyr Omelchenko, director of energy programs at the Razumkov Center, in a comment to the “Kyiv24” television channel.

According to the expert, Russian occupiers select a specific major city and systematically attack its energy infrastructure over the course of one or several weeks. First, power generation facilities come under attack, after which the enemy shifts its focus to substations and power grids outside the city, through which the city receives electricity from the unified power grid.

As an example, Omelchenko cited Kyiv, where Russian attacks disabled the Trypilska Thermal Power Plant and a significant portion of the capital’s combined heat and power plants. According to his assessment, the capital’s domestic power generation capacity has suffered extensive damage, and what remains is negligible.

According to the expert, Russia is currently using a similar tactic against Dnipro and Odesa. If local power generation and external power connections are damaged, the region could find itself effectively cut off from its main sources of electricity, which would significantly complicate the restoration of power supply.

An additional problem is the ongoing attacks on energy facilities and repair crews. Due to the threat of repeated strikes, workers are forced to interrupt repairs and take shelter, which delays the restoration of damaged grids. According to Omelchenko, such tactics could leave certain regions without electricity for several days, a situation already being observed in Dnipro.

Source: Kyiv24.

On the morning of November 28, Russian troops struck a power facility belonging to DTEK’s “Odesa Power Grids” company. As a result of the attack, more than 6,000 customers were temporarily left without power.

Due to damage to energy infrastructure caused by Russian shelling, some residents of the Zaporizhzhia region were left without power. This was reported on November 25 by Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration.

On the night of November 25, Russian troops launched another massive strike on a DTEK thermal power plant. As a result of the shelling, the facility sustained serious damage, and electricity production was halted.

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