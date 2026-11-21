Over the past 24 hours, on November 20, Russian forces carried out 489 strikes on 48 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. As a result of enemy attacks on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district, two people were killed and 22 others were injured, including one child.

Russian troops carried out 16 airstrikes on Zaporizhzhia, Komyshuvasi, Kushuhum, Balabine, Andrianivka, Zhovtenke, Yasna Polyana, Novorozivka, Zhovta Krucha, Tavriiske, Novoivanivka, Yegorivka, and Vasynivka.

In addition, 359 drones of various types, primarily FPV drones, attacked Zaporizhzhia, Kushuhum, Balabine, Novoolenivka, Shevchenkivske, Novooleksandrivka, Stepnogorsk, Primorske, Stepove, Pavlivka, Lukyanivske, Richne, Novoyakovlivka, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novodanilivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Preobrazhenka, Novopavlivka, Charivne, Bilohirya, Chervona Krynytsia, Yegorivka, Novoselivka, Hulyaypilsk, Kopani, Dolynka, Girke, Verkhnia Tersa, Rivne, Vozdvizhivka, Dobropillia, Nove Zaporizhzhia, Rizdvyanka, Prydorozhne, Kosivtseve, and Ternuvate.

The occupiers fired on these settlements 11 times using multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS). Stepnogorsk, Primorske, Magdalynivka, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanilivka, Novoandriivka, and Chervona Krynytsia came under fire.

In addition, 103 artillery strikes were recorded on Stepnogorsk, Primorske, Stepove, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novodanilivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Preobrazhenka, Charivne, Bilohirya, Novoselivka, Huliaipilske, Hirke, Kopani, Verkhnia Tersa, Vozdvyzhivka, and Dobropillia.

Over the past 24 hours, 272 reports were received regarding damage to infrastructure, residential buildings, and vehicles.

This was stated by Ivan Fedorov, co-chair of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Defense Council, on Telegram.

On the evening of November 20, a Russian drone attacked a suburb of Kharkiv. Six people were injured in the strike, including two boys aged 12 and 14. A fire broke out on the fourth and fifth floors of a residential building.

On the evening of November 20, Russian forces launched two ballistic missiles at Kryvyi Rih. The missiles struck a parking lot near a popular restaurant in the city center. Twenty people were injured, including three children, and during the rescue operation, the Russians launched a second attack on the city using rocket-powered drones.

Read us on