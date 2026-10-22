Russia carried out 862 strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region, leaving three dead and several wounded

Over the past 24 hours, Russian occupiers carried out 862 strikes on 48 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. As a result of enemy attacks on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district, three people were killed and three others were wounded. Damage to residential buildings, vehicles, and infrastructure was also reported.

According to Ivan Fedorov, over the past 24 hours, Russian troops carried out 28 airstrikes on Komyshuvakha, Kushuhum, Zaporizhets, Hryhorivka, Odarivka, Tavriiske, Dolynka, Lisne, Huliaipilske, Rivne, Novorozivka, Vasynivka, Vasylivske, Vilnianska, Novosoloshyne, Zhovta Krucha, Yasna Polyana, and Preobrazhenka over the past 24 hours.

In addition, 633 drones of various types, primarily FPV drones, attacked Zaporizhzhia, Vilniansk, Kushuhum, Komyshuvakha, Richne, Ternuvate, Rizdvyanka, Novofedorivka, Vasylkivske, Stepnogorsk, Primorske, Stepove, Pavlivka, Lukyanivske, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohirya, Kopani, Huliaipilske, Vozdvizhivka, Girke, Dobropillia, Rivne, Chervona Krynytsia, Novoselivka, Prydorozhne, Preobrazhenka, Novopavlivka, Kosivtseve, Nove Zaporizhzhia, and Verkhnia Tersa.

Four attacks using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) were also recorded. Pavlivka, Huliaipilske, and Kopani came under fire.

Russian troops carried out another 197 artillery strikes on Stepnogorsk, Primorske, Stepove, Pavlivka, Lukyanivske, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novodanilivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Preobrazhenka, Charivne, Bilohirya, Novoselivka, Hulyaypilsk, Hirky, Verkhnia Tersa, Vozdvyzhivka, Dobropillia, Novozaporizhzhia, and Kosivtseve.

According to Ivan Fedorov, 90 reports were received regarding damage to homes, vehicles, and infrastructure.

In total, three people were killed and three others were wounded as a result of Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district.

Russian troops continue to use aircraft, drones, multiple-launch rocket systems, and artillery to strike settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, co-chair of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Defense Council, on Telegram.

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