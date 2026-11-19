On the night of November 18–19, Russian troops launched a massive attack on the southern part of the Odesa region. Industrial and energy infrastructure facilities came under fire.

Oleg Kipper, head of the regional state administration, reported this on Telegram.

According to him, Russia launched a massive combined strike on the southern part of the Odesa region overnight. The attack damaged industrial and energy infrastructure facilities. The attack did not affect the power supply.

There were no casualties. Cleanup efforts are ongoing at the sites.

Source: Odesa Regional State Administration (OVA)

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In Dnipro, the Austrian consulate and a high school were damaged; there are injured.

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