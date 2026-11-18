Over the past 24 hours, on November 17, Russian occupation forces carried out 692 strikes on 55 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. As a result of the attacks on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district, two people were killed and another 49 were wounded.

According to regional authorities, the Russian army used missiles, aircraft, drones, multiple-launch rocket systems, and artillery against settlements in the region.

The occupiers launched 11 missile strikes directly on Zaporizhzhia.

In addition, Russian troops carried out 12 airstrikes on Odarivka, Hryhorivka, Shevchenkivskyi, Novorozivka, Yasna Polyana, Blakytne, Novoivanivka, and Shchaslyve.

The invaders carried out the largest number of attacks using drones. Over the past 24 hours, 514 UAVs of various types, primarily FPV drones, attacked populated areas in the Zaporizhzhia region.

The following areas came under drone attack: Zaporizhzhia, Vilniansk, Malokaterynivka, Richne, Ternuvate, Chervonodniprovka, Hryhorivka, Novoyakovlivka, Mykhailo-Lukashivka, Rizdvyanka, Kosintseve, Mariivka, Bilenke, Znachkove, Stepnogorsk, Plavni, Primorske, Lukyanivske, Pavlivka, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novopavlivka, Preobrazhenka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Chervona Krynytsia, Omelnyk, Bilohirya, Charivne, Novoselivka, Hulyaypilsk, Hirke, Staroukrainka, Verkhnia Tersa, Kopani, Dolynka, Rivne, Vozdvizhivka, and Nove Zaporizhzhia.

Russian troops also carried out 13 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems. Zaporizhzhia, Kushuhum, Komyshuvakha, Tavriiske, Magdalynivka, Odarivka, Orikhiv, Novosoloshyne, and Omelnyk came under fire.

Another 142 artillery strikes targeted Richne, Ternuvate, Chervonodniprovka, Veselyanka, Zaporozhets, Novoyakovlivka, Zapasne, Magdalynivka, Rizdvyanka, Kosintseve, Stepnogorsk, Plavni, Primorske, Lukyanivske, Pavlivka, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novopavlivka, Preobrazhenka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Chervona Krynytsia, Omelnyk, Bilohirya, Charivne, Novoselivka, Hulyaypilsk, Hirke, Staroukrainka, Verkhnia Tersa, Kopani, Dolynka, Rivne, Vozdvyzhivka, and Nove Zaporizhzhia.

In total, over the past 24 hours, the relevant services received 324 reports of damage to infrastructure, residential buildings, and vehicles.

This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Defense Council.

On the evening of November 17, Russian troops launched another drone attack. Air defense forces shot down and neutralized 126 enemy UAVs.

Four people were injured in the center of Vinnytsia as a result of the Russian attack.

In the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv, grass caught fire after debris from a UAV fell.

In Dnipro, the Austrian consulate and a high school were damaged, and there are injuries.

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