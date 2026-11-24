Energy infrastructure in two districts of the region was damaged as a result of an enemy attack. This was reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

According to the report, damage to energy facilities was recorded in the Vyshhorod and Bila Tserkva districts as a result of enemy strikes.

According to the Regional Military Administration, relevant services are working on site. Efforts are underway to address the aftermath of the attack and assess the damage caused.

On the morning of November 24, Russian troops attacked energy facilities in the north of the Rivne region. Power has now been restored to all customers, regional authorities reported.

Photo: Russia attacked 11 regions of Ukraine: two people were killed in Zaporizhzhia.

Russia launched a second attack on Vinnytsia, damaging an energy facility and vehicles.

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