Prices for goods on the Wildberries marketplace may rise in Russia due to the restructuring of the logistics system following drone strikes on large warehouse facilities. “Kommersant” reports this, citing industry experts.

After losing part of its warehouse infrastructure, Wildberries began to overhaul its system for storing and delivering goods. The company is expanding its network of partner fulfillment centers and pickup points, and has also announced the launch of a long-term warehouse rental service.

According to the company’s statement, owners of warehouses with an area of 10,000 square meters or more will be able to lease them to Wildberries for use as sorting or logistics centers, specifically for storing goods.

According to Leo Shevchenko, founder of the “Mercatus” platform and a marketplace seller, the restructuring of logistics could lead to more complicated delivery routes and longer wait times for orders. In his view, the additional costs of transportation and storage may ultimately be passed on to buyers through price increases.

Analysts at Data Insight estimated Wildberries’ losses from the loss of warehouse facilities and infrastructure to be between 147 and 280 billion rubles. This figure does not include potential losses incurred by sellers who used the company’s warehouse capacity.

It was previously reported that, following problems with its warehouse infrastructure, Wildberries lost its leadership position in the Russian online retail market to the Ozon marketplace.

On the night of October 18, drones attacked St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region. The strikes caused fires at oil facilities and an Ozon warehouse, and also damaged the data center of VK, the company that owns the social network “VKontakte.” In addition, an emergency power outage occurred in the region, leaving about 20,000 people without electricity.

The Russian marketplace Ozon announced that, effective October 13, Ingosstrakh’s insurance program for sellers covering mass damage to goods and drone attacks will be suspended.

Wildberries and Ozon are hindering the Russian government’s efforts to raise taxes on overseas purchases.

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