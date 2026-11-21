It may take the Russian side several months to lift the damaged section of the Kerch Bridge. This refers to the arch and the road section of the structure.

“We estimate that it will take them several months to lift and remove this structure (referring to the arch and the vehicular section of the Kerch Bridge),” Khmara said.

Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara made this statement during a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and British Secretary of State for Defense Wes Streeting.

Approximately 6,000 metric tons of Russian steel ended up at the bottom of the Kerch-Yenikale Canal as a result of the destruction of the Crimean Bridge’s structures on the night of November 17. As a result, shipping between the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov is, according to the author of the report, effectively blocked: outside the artificial channel, the strait is too shallow for large vessels to pass through.

On the night of November 17, the Crimean Bridge came under attack again. Sergey Aksyonov, the Gauleiter of occupied Crimea, reported the attack, noting that traffic across the bridge had been temporarily suspended.

On the night of November 17, the Crimean Bridge came under attack once again. OSINT sources report that the bridge’s road arch may have collapsed into the water, while the Russian-appointed occupation authorities in Crimea announced the suspension of traffic across the bridge.

Robert Brovdi, commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, with the call sign “Madyar,” published images of the drones used to strike the Kerch Bridge on November 17. He also revealed the units involved in the joint operation.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin met with Transportation Minister Dmitry Yadrov shortly after the drone attack on the Crimean Bridge, but did not inquire about the consequences of the strike. Instead, during the meeting at the Kremlin, they discussed the development of the transportation sector and improvements to rail transport, even though trains are experiencing delays due to the attack.

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