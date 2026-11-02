Russians attacked Komyshuvakha in the Zaporizhzhia region; one person was killed and two were wounded

On the morning of November 2, Russian troops launched an attack on Komyshuvakha in the Zaporizhzhia region. One person was killed and two others were wounded as a result of the attack.

Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

“The enemy attacked Komyshuvakha. Unfortunately, one person was killed and two others were wounded,” he wrote.

The injured are receiving the necessary medical care.

Explosions were also heard in Zaporizhzhia. Preliminary reports indicate that a drone struck a parking lot.

Source: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration

As a reminder, the Russians carried out 699 strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region over the past 24 hours, resulting in injuries.

In the village of Bilenke in the Zaporizhzhia region, a Russian FPV drone attacked a bus operated by the “Proliska” humanitarian mission, which was transporting local residents to Zaporizhzhia. A 74-year-old female passenger was killed, and three other people were injured.

On October 29, Russian troops attacked a municipal trolleybus in Zaporizhzhia with an FPV drone. Three women were injured in the strike.

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