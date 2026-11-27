Since the evening of November 26, Russian forces have launched more than 20 drone attacks on five districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region. One person was killed and two others were wounded as a result of the attacks. Damage was also reported to businesses, a residential building, and infrastructure.

In the Nikopol district, the communities of Nikopol, Marganetsk, Myrivka, and Pokrovsk came under enemy attack. A business and an apartment building sustained damage.

Two men, aged 45 and 55, were hospitalized in serious condition.

In Kryvyi Rih, Russian strikes damaged transportation infrastructure and a warehouse. One person was killed.

In the Synelnykivskyi district, Russian forces attacked the Raivska, Vasylkivska, and Mykolaivska communities. An agricultural enterprise and infrastructure were damaged.

In the Pavlohrad district, infrastructure facilities in the Kamyanske and Bohdanivska communities came under attack.

Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram as of Friday morning.

On the evening of November 26, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia. An infrastructure facility was hit, and a fire broke out in one of the industrial buildings following the attack. There is currently no information on casualties.

In Zaporizhzhia, the number of people injured as a result of the Russian shelling of the Dniprovskyi district on Thursday, November 26, has risen to four. At the same time, vehicle traffic across the DniproHES dam has been partially restored—it is now possible to drive from the city center to the right bank of the Dnipro River. Earlier reports indicated one fatality and one injury.

On Thursday, November 26, 2026, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia, killing one person and wounding another, according to Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration. The strike hit the Dniprovskyi district of the city, where damage to transportation infrastructure was recorded.

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